FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beckham junior trains with QPR academy
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 21, 2013 / 6:15 PM / in 4 years

Beckham junior trains with QPR academy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer star David Beckham (L) and his son Brooklyn watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn has trained at the junior academy of London club Queens Park Rangers and bookmakers are already offering short odds that the 14-year-old will emulate his father by playing for England.

QPR said on Twitter that he was training with them but had not officially joined their academy.

Beckham senior, who began his career by joining Manchester United’s academy also at the age of 14, retired from the game last week after helping Paris St Germain to the French league title but now has a home in London.

Bookmakers are offering odds of 12-1 that Brooklyn will play for England but only 9-2 to play in the Premier League.

QPR were relegated from the Premier league this season.

In other celebrity English soccer news on Tuesday, Manchester United announced that their unsettled striker Wayne Rooney had become a father for the second time with boy Klay joining brother Kai.

Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.