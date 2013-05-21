Beckham junior trains with QPR academy

Soccer star David Beckham (L) and his son Brooklyn watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn has trained at the junior academy of London club Queens Park Rangers and bookmakers are already offering short odds that the 14-year-old will emulate his father by playing for England.

QPR said on Twitter that he was training with them but had not officially joined their academy.

Beckham senior, who began his career by joining Manchester United’s academy also at the age of 14, retired from the game last week after helping Paris St Germain to the French league title but now has a home in London.

Bookmakers are offering odds of 12-1 that Brooklyn will play for England but only 9-2 to play in the Premier League.

QPR were relegated from the Premier league this season.

In other celebrity English soccer news on Tuesday, Manchester United announced that their unsettled striker Wayne Rooney had become a father for the second time with boy Klay joining brother Kai.