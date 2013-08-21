FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charleroi player seeks damages over "fat as a pig" insult
August 21, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 4 years

Charleroi player seeks damages over "fat as a pig" insult

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A soccer player in Belgium has demanded a public apology and damages from a television commentator who described him as being “fat as a pig”.

Charleroi issued a statement on behalf of striker Harlem Gnohere, commonly known as “Bison”, saying TV presenter Stephane Pauwels had contacted the club to offer his apologies.

Pauwels told viewers during Charleroi’s 2-1 defeat by KV Kortrijk on Saturday: “Bison is fat as a pig. He is 15 kilograms too heavy and he’s going nowhere.”

Frenchman Gnohere said he was seeking advice from a lawyer because the comments were totally unacceptable.

In a statement from the club on Wednesday, Gnohere demanded that any apology should be made in public. He said he would drop potential charges if Pauwels also made a sizeable donation to a children’s charity.

Pauwels has since responded by saying on Twitter: “Harsh, yes, that’s football. OK, I should have said ‘a few too many kilos’. My apologies to Bison.”

Pauwel’s employer RTL Belgium were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
