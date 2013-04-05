FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
April 5, 2013 / 8:20 PM / in 4 years

Philadelphia's Adu in Bahia loan switch with Kleberson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Freddy Adu of the U.S. (C) reacts to getting a yellow card during their CONCACAF Olympic qualifying soccer match against El Salvador in Nashville, Tennessee March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - American Freddy Adu has added another club to his long resume by joining Brazilian side Bahia in a loan deal that takes former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson to the United States.

Philadelphia Union’s Ghana-born Adu has signed for Bahia until the end of 2013 in exchange for Kleberson. Bahia said the deal would help bring them international attention.

Several Brazilian clubs have signed foreign players in recent months, with Uruguayan Diego Forlan and Dutchman Clarence Seedorf among the big names coming to South America.

Adu burst on to the scene as a 14-year old and became the youngest player to represent the United States.

Although still only 23, Adu has already played for clubs in Portugal, France, Greece and Turkey as well as in the U.S.

Kleberson won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 but failed to reproduce that form in England with United.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
