Fans attack Botafogo players after poor run
November 11, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fans attack Botafogo players after poor run

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Botafogo fans angry at their team’s poor form abused players when they arrived at Rio de Janeiro airport on Monday after their second successive league defeat.

Several dozen supporters shouted abuse and threw eggs at the team bus, according to local news reports.

The team’s best-known player, Dutch midfielder Clarence Seedorf, was among those targeted as the players were returning from Rio Grande do Sul after losing 2-1 to Internacional on Sunday.

Botafogo are fourth in the Brazilian championship standings, equal on points with fifth-placed Goias, to whom they lost 1-0 a week ago.

The top four teams qualify for next year’s Libertadores Cup and fans have warned there would be trouble if the club did not secure a place in South America´s top club competition.

After challenging for top spot for much of the season Botafogo have fallen away, taking just four points from their last five matches.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
