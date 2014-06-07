FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Internacional hero Fernandao dies in helicopter crash
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Internacional hero Fernandao dies in helicopter crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SC Internacional's Fernandao of Brazil signs an autograph for fans on his arrival for the FIFA Club World Cup at Narita International Airport near Tokyo December 7, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Fernandao, the swashbuckling striker who led Internacional to Copa Libertadores and World Club Cup triumphs in 2006, has died in a helicopter crash in central Brazil, his former club said on Saturday. He was 36.

The helicopter crashed with five people on board and none survived, according to news reports.

“I am saddened by the death of #Fernandão, a hero to all Internacional fans and all lovers of football,” Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, herself an Inter fan, said on Twitter.

“On the field he was world champion, off the field he was an example of a man of character.”

Fernando Lucio da Costa played 190 times for the Porto Alegre club and scored 77 goals. He also managed the side in 2012.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.