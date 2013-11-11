FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fluminense fire coach Luxemburgo as relegation looms
November 11, 2013 / 11:51 PM / 4 years ago

Fluminense fire coach Luxemburgo as relegation looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Fluminense fired coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo on Monday after a nine-game winless run left the Rio club in danger of becoming the first league champions to be relegated the following season.

Fluminense have lost has four of their last five games and patience with former Real Madrid boss Luxemburgo has ran out.

“President Peter Siemsen decided that coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will no longer remain as manager of Fluminense,” the club said in a statement on their website.

“Having been informed of the decision by the president, Vanderlei Luxemburgo leaves the team this Monday, November 11. Fluminense thanks the coach and his backroom staff for their hard work.”

The club, who won the Brazilian league last year for the second time in three seasons, did not immediately announce a replacement but hope to have their third manager of the year in charge for Thursday’s home game against bottom club Nautico at the Maracana stadium.

Fluminense are third from bottom on 36 points from 33 games, a point from safety with five games left to play. The bottom four teams are relegated.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford

