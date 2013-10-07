FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil line up November friendly with Honduras in Miami
October 7, 2013 / 3:09 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil line up November friendly with Honduras in Miami

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will play Honduras in a friendly in the United States next month as long as the Central Americans qualify for the World Cup.

The game will take place at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami on November 16, said the Brazilian Football Confederation.

Honduras occupy the third automatic qualifying spot in the CONCACAF group, three points ahead of Panama and Mexico with two games to go, and look like securing a spot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

If Honduras fail to qualify Brazil will find different opponents for the same date.

Brazil will also play a second friendly in the U.S. three days later against an as yet unnamed team.

Writing by Andrew Downie editing by Tony Jimenez

