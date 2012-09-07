FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lackluster Brazil struggle to beat South Africa 1-0
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 7, 2012 / 9:25 PM / in 5 years

Lackluster Brazil struggle to beat South Africa 1-0

Andrew Downie

1 Min Read

Brazil's Neymar (L) and South Africa's Lerato Chabangu fight for the ball during their international friendly soccer match in Sao Paulo September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A disappointing Brazil beat South Africa 1-0 in a friendly on Friday but the lackluster performance cast further doubts on coach Mano Menezes’s future in the job.

Menezes sent out an attacking team but they struggled to break down the dogged South Africans and the match was only decided in the 74th minute with a goal from second-half substitute Hulk.

The striker signed by Zenit St Petersburg last week for 55 million euros ($70.4 million) had been on the pitch for less than 10 minutes when he pounced on a rebound to turn and smash the ball home from 12 meters.

Menezes is under pressure to produce an exciting and winning side ahead of the 2013 Confederations Cup and 2014 World Cup, both of which will be held in Brazil.

The win was his second in two games but followed a disappointing loss to Mexico in the Olympic Games final.

($1 = 0.7812 euros)

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.