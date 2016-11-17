Brazil's Gremio head coach Renato Gaucho leaves the field after his team was defeated by Chile's Universidad Catolica during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Porto Alegre April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Edison Vara/Press Photo

SAO PAULO Gremio have been ordered to play the second leg of their Brazilian Cup final away from home after the coach's daughter celebrated the semi-final victory on the field with her father.

Carolina Portaluppi, a 22-year old student and model who is a long-time Gremio fan, sat with her father Renato Gaucho on the bench for the final moments of the win over Cruzeiro and then joined in the celebrations on the pitch afterwards.

Brazil's Superior Court of Sporting Justice (STJD) also fined the Porto Alegre club 30,000 reais ($8,692) and threatened to take further action against the coach.

"Gremio were punished this afternoon, Nov 16, for Carol Portaluppi's pitch invasion after the Brazilian Cup semi-final match between Gremio and Cruzeiro," the court said in a statement.

"The tribunal is not judging a father's love for his daughter but for an act that is not permitted."

Gremio overcame Cruzeiro 2-0 on aggregate and will face Atletico Mineiro in the two-leg final on Nov. 23 and 30.

The first leg will take place away from home in Belo Horizonte and the location of the second leg is now unknown.

Gremio said it would appeal the decision.

Portaluppi, who has 488,000 followers on Instagram, saw her account invaded by angry fans and then by defenders following the controversial decision.

She made no comment on social media.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)