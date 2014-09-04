After World Cup trauma, Dunga's Brazil re-start against Colombia

MIAMI (Reuters) - It will be easier said than done but Brazil attempt to put their World Cup humiliation behind them when they start life under new coach Dunga in a friendly against Colombia in Miami on Friday.

Barely two months after their shocking 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the tournament they hosted, there is a new look to the Selecao with Dunga, in his second spell in charge, hoping that fresh faces will be less affected by July’s traumatic exit.

Judging from the mood on Thursday at the team’s plush hotel on Brickell Key near downtown Miami, the coach’s message of not dwelling on the past has been embraced.

“Dunga told all of us that we have to hold our heads up, put the past behind us, show our ability and that we deserve to be national team players,” midfielder Oscar told Reuters.

It is not easy to put the Germany defeat out of our minds, it is difficult, but we have to work and to show our value.”

Indeed, there was a relaxed look about the team as they chatted with reporters even though Friday’s opponents, a Colombia team out to avenge their 2-1 loss to Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals, are stern opposition.

Striker Radamel Falcao, who moved on Monday to Manchester United from Monaco, is back in the Colombia side after missing the World Cup through injury and will team up again with one of the success stories of the tournament in James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s performances in Brazil earned him a move to Real Madrid but while the thousands of Miami-based Colombian fans expected at SunLife stadium will be keen to see the six-goal Golden Boot winner, the rest of the world will be looking for signs of recovery from the five-times world champions.

Brazil left-back Filipe Luis, who joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for 16 million pounds during the close season, is one of those who missed out on the World Cup and has now been given a chance to claim the spot that has been owned by Dani Alves.

For the 29-year-old, who has four caps, the only way to get the Germany defeat fully out of the system is with results.

“I think we have to just think about winning, then the good football and the confidence will come quickly. Then Brazil will recover our identity,” he told Reuters.

“Dunga has made some tactical improvements and he told us that we have to win and that we have to dream about being big players.

“His message was that to truly become big players you have to write a history with the national team. We have to start with winning against Colombia,” he added.

“The past is the past, we haven’t to think about it anymore, we have to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Among those axed from the World Cup squad are strikers Jo and Fred and midfielder Paulinho while Liverpool midfielder Philipe Coutinho is given a chance after missing the tournament.

Following Friday’s game, Brazil head to New York where they face Ecuador on Sept. 9.