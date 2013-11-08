FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Real Madrid's injured Marcelo out of Brazil friendlies
November 8, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Real Madrid's injured Marcelo out of Brazil friendlies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Real Madrid's Marcelo (L) is challenged by Juventus' Martin Caceres during their Champions League soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Real Madrid’s Brazil left back Marcelo will miss this month’s international friendlies against Honduras and Chile with a knee injury, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Friday.

Marcelo was injured in training with his club earlier on Friday and Spanish media said he would be sidelined for two weeks. He will miss Saturday’s La Liga match at home to Real Sociedad and possibly the visit to Almeria on November 23.

“Following examinations and scans carried out today (Friday) on our player Marcelo at Sanitas-La Moraleja hospital, he has been diagnosed with traumatic arthritis in the left knee,” Madrid said on their website (www.realmadrid.com).

Brazil have not called up a replacement and Paris Saint Germain’s Maxwell is set to fill in at left back.

World Cup hosts Brazil face Honduras in Miami on November 16 and play Chile in Toronto, Canada three days later, with both opponents having qualified for next year’s finals.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Additional reporting by Iain Rogers in Madrid; Editing by Tony Goodson

