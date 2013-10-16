FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sports minister to resign before World Cup
October 16, 2013 / 11:07 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Sports minister to resign before World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Minister of Sports Aldo Rebelo attends a news conference at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sports minister is to stand down in December just six months before the country hosts the World Cup.

Aldo Rebelo said he would make way for someone new after delivering the 12 stadiums to be used in the tournament, all of which are due to be ready by December.

A federal congressman with the Communist Party, Rebelo took over in 2011 after his party colleague was forced to resign due to allegations of corruption.

Rebelo was at the center of a diplomatic incident last year when he refused to meet with FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke, who said Brazil’s preparations were too slow and needed a “kick up the backside.”

Rebelo said he was resigning to run for office in next October’s elections.

Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

