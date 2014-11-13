Pele recovering from kidney stone removal: hospital

Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazil striker underwent a procedure on Thursday to remove kidney stones that were obstructing his urinary tract, his doctors at a Sao Paulo hospital said.

The 74-year-old was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pains that forced him to cancel a book signing event in Santos, where he lives.

Tests showed he was suffering from kidney and ureteral stones that were removed on Thursday morning, the doctors said in a statement.

“He is clinically stable and in recovery,” they added.

Known as “the King of soccer” in Brazil, Pele is widely regarded as the finest player to grace the sport. He played in four World Cups and helped Brazil win the global tournament three times, the last in Mexico in 1970.