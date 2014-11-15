FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pele leaves hospital after kidney stones removed
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 15, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Pele leaves hospital after kidney stones removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian soccer legend Pele laughs during the inauguration of a refurbished soccer field at the Mineira slum in Rio de Janeiro September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer legend Pele was discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital on Saturday after doctors removed kidney stones that had been obstructing his urinary tract, the hospital said in a statement.

The 74-year-old was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital on Wednesday with abdominal pains that forced him to cancel a book signing event in Santos, where he lives.

Tests showed he was suffering from kidney and ureteral stones that were removed on Thursday morning.

Known as “the King of soccer” in Brazil, Pele is widely regarded as the finest player to grace the sport. He was named “Football Player of the Century” by the world soccer body FIFA, “Athlete of the Century” by the International Olympic Committee and a “national treasure” by Brazil’s government.

Pele played in four World Cups and helped Brazil win the global tournament three times, the last in Mexico in 1970.

Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.