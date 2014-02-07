FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ronaldinho influence sees Atletico settle player debts
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 7, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 4 years ago

Ronaldinho influence sees Atletico settle player debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ronaldinho of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro celebrates his second goal against Argentina's Arsenal during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Belo Horizonte April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Atletico Mineiro have settled their outstanding debts with players after Ronaldinho stepped in to lobby on behalf of his team mates, Lance newspaper said on Friday.

Ronaldinho signed a new one-year deal with Atletico last month but told the club it was conditional on them paying past salaries they owed to other players.

The club settled their debts soon after, the sports paper said on its website (www.lancenet.com.br).

Like most Brazilian clubs, Atletico Mineiro face financial issues and club president Alexandre Kalil said last month “we are having problems with players’ salaries.”

He did not specify how many had not been paid or how much was due.

Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Ronaldinho joined Atletico in June 2012 and won the Libertadores Cup with them a year later, the first time he or they had lifted South America’s biggest club trophy.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.