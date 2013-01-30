FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil unveils official poster for 2014 World Cup
#Sports News
January 30, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

Brazil unveils official poster for 2014 World Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(L - R)Former Brazilian soccer players Ronaldo, who is also member of the 2014 World Cup local organizing committee, Marta, Amarildo, Carlos Alberto Torres and Bebeto attend the launch of the 2014 World Cup poster in Rio de Janeiro January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - Brazil presented the official poster for the 2014 World Cup at a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, unveiling bright colors and fluid patterns that evoke the tropical nation’s rich flora and fauna.

Designed by the Crama agency, it shows a map of Brazil between two players challenging for a ball.

“The official poster is an important step to showcase Brazil and the FIFA World Cup in the host country and abroad,” said retired soccer star Ronaldo, one of the three members on the World Cup’s local organizing committee.

“It is important to convey the message of a country that is modern, innovative, sustainable, happy, united and, of course, passionate about football,” he said.

The winning poster was chosen over two others by a panel that included: Ronaldo, former player Bebeto, artist Romero Britto and Brazilian Culture Minister Marta Suplicy.

Brazil’s 12 host cities released their individual posters in November. The country has chosen an armadillo named Fuleco as the official mascot.

The presentation was to have taken place on Monday, 500 days before the tournament kicks off. However, the ceremony was delayed because of a nightclub fire in Santa Maria that killed 235 people.

Reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

