Botev Plovdiv ordered to play behind closed doors
November 1, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Botev Plovdiv ordered to play behind closed doors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Botev Plovdiv's supporters react during their team's Bulgarian championship soccer match against Levski Sofia in Plovdiv March 14, 2009. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv must play their next league game behind closed doors after fans threw objects onto the pitch and hit an official during their visit to Levski Sofia last weekend, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Friday.

The punishment, handed down by the BFU disciplinary commission, will come in to effect for Botev’s highly anticipated home game against leaders Litex Lovech on Saturday.

The Plovdiv-based side were also fined 4,000 levs ($2,800) for the incidents. Levski were fined 2,000 levs for not being able to control the away fans in the game they won 1-0.

Two-times Bulgarian champions Botev are fifth in the standings on 25 points from 15 matches, nine points behind Litex. Levski are sixth also on 25 points.

Earlier this week, Lokomotiv Plovdiv were ordered to play their next home match behind closed doors after crowd violence marred their 1-0 win over CSKA Sofia.

Violence inside and outside stadiums has plagued Bulgarian football in recent seasons, endangering the safety of players and fans.

($1 = 1.4386 Bulgarian levs)

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
