FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six Lokomotiv Plovdiv players to join CSKA Sofia
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 24, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Six Lokomotiv Plovdiv players to join CSKA Sofia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Six players from financially-troubled Lokomotiv Plovdiv have agreed terms to join CSKA Sofia, the two soccer clubs said on Tuesday.

French right back Jeremie Rodrigues, his compatriot Youness Bengelloun, a center back, and Portuguese midfielder Serginho have already signed two-year contracts with the 31-times Bulgarian champions after passing medicals.

Bulgaria left back Mihail Venkov, Greek midfielder Ilias Kyriakidis and Brazilian striker Tassio will complete their paperwork later this week.

Lokomotiv owner Konstantin Dinev said in a statement on Monday that he would halt financial support for the Plovdiv-based side and expressed his readiness to sell his shares for one lev ($0.62).

Local media reported that Bulgaria midfielder Hristo Zlatinski, considered one of the best players in the domestic championship, could also join CSKA from Lokomotiv two weeks before the start of the league season.

CSKA, who finished second last season, have bolstered their squad with another eight new signings in the last few weeks as they search for their first league title since 2008.

Lokomotiv, champions in 2004, visit Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa League second qualifying round’s second leg on Thursday after a 4-4 draw in the first leg.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.