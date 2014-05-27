FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Litex turn to former Bulgaria midfielder Balakov as coach
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
May 27, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

Litex turn to former Bulgaria midfielder Balakov as coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Litex Lovech have appointed Krasimir Balakov to replace Serbian Miodrag Jesic as coach on a two-year contract, the four-times Bulgarian champions said on Tuesday.

Balakov, 48, who previously coached Swiss clubs Grasshoppers Zurich and St Gallen, Bulgaria’s Chernomorets Burgas, Croatia’s Hajduk Split and the German side Kaiserslautern, will be presented to the media on June 10.

Former Sporting Lisbon and Vfb Stuttgart midfielder Balakov won 92 caps for Bulgaria and was a key member of the Balkan country’s team that finished fourth at the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Litex finished third with 72 points, 12 behind champions Ludogorets, and will play in next season’s Europa League’s first preliminary round.

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.