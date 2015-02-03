Cahill leaves NY Red Bulls, joins Shanghai Shenhua

Australia's Tim Cahill poses with his trophy after they beat South Korea to win the Asian Cup at the Stadium Australia in Sydney January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Australia forward Tim Cahill has vowed to make an impact at Shanghai Shenhua after joining the Chinese club from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls.

New York announced earlier on Monday that Cahill, who helped Australia to their first Asian Cup title on Saturday, would leave the club by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old had said on the Red Bulls website he was looking forward to his “next chapter” and later told Australian media that he was headed to the Chinese Super League.

”I’ll make an impact in China on the pitch, I promise you,“ Cahill was quoted as saying. ”When I go somewhere I’ll do it properly.

“I‘m at an age where I want to give back to football as well as play at a high level.”

Cahill, who leaves New York a year before the end of his contract, joined the MLS side in 2012 from Everton and scored 14 goals.

He is Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 39 goals and scored three times in the Socceroos’ Asian Cup triumph on home soil.

Cahill said he had had offers to return to the English Premier League as well as from former Everton boss David Moyes to play under him at his new club in Spain Real Sociedad, but decided he wanted to try something new.

“I’ve made the decision purely because I’ve played in the Premier League and did really well and it was a massive compliment to get the phone calls I did last night and to speak to Moyes about possibly going to La Liga,” Cahill said.

“I’ve done the Premier League, I’ve done America. New York was amazing for me ... (but) China is a growing market in football.”

Shanghai Shenhua are no strangers to signing marquee names, with Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba both playing for the club previously.