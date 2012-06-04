FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. held to goalless draw by Canada
June 4, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. held to goalless draw by Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Canada's Andre Hainault (L) and Landon Donovan of the U.S. battle for the ball during the first half of their international friendly soccer match in Toronto June 3, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The United States failed to seize momentum for World Cup qualifying when they were held 0-0 by Canada on Sunday in a soccer exhibition in Toronto.

The match was the third of a three-game stretch of friendlies designed to prepare the U.S. for qualifying, beginning on Friday.

After routing Scotland 5-1 on May 26, they lost to Brazil 4-1 on Wednesday and came up short on in a match they had been expected to win.

Canada have not beaten the U.S. since 1985 and it was no great shock that they failed to break through in front of a home crowd.

The U.S. controlled most of the action and outshot their opponents 12-9, though their greatest scoring chances may have come in extra time.

Clarence Goodson had two great chances in stoppage time, including a header from a free kick that was blocked by Canadian goalkeeper Lars Hirschfeld, while Jermaine Jones also had a shot blocked.

Though they extended their unbeaten run against Canada to 15 matches, the U.S. will not take many positives from the clash heading into their June 8 qualifier against Antigua & Barbuda at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
