Derrick elected new president of Caribbean soccer body

MIAMI (Reuters) - The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has elected Antiguan Gordon Derrick, an official reprimanded in a FIFA ethics probe, as their new president a year after Jack Warner relinquished the post amid corruption allegations.

Derrick replaces Haitian acting president Yves Jean-Bart, who assumed the role following Warner’s suspension by FIFA last year for an alleged role in the ‘cash for votes’ case involving former Asian soccer chief Mohamed Bin Hammam.

The 43-year-old Derrick was also reprimanded and fined in November by FIFA following their investigation into alleged “ethics violations” relating to the Bin Hammam case.

Derrick, who has been Antigua and Barbuda Football Association general secretary since 2004, defeated three rivals -- Luis Hernandez of Cuba, Ronald Jones of Barbados and Harold Taylor of Trinidad and Tobago in the vote held in Budapest ahead of this week’s FIFA congress.

The controversial Warner had been at the helm of the CFU since 1983 and also dominated CONCACAF, the regional confederation for the Caribbean and North and Central America.

CONCACAF will also elect a new president at their congress in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday.

Cayman Islands Football Association president Jeffrey Webb is the only candidate to have been nominated for the post.

Webb headed up a ‘Normalization Committee’ to help clean up the bodies in the Caribbean after four officials were banned, three, including Derrick, were reprimanded and five were given warnings after the FIFA probe.

The cases related to a meeting in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on May 10 and 11 where it was alleged that Bin Hammam, who was standing against Sepp Blatter for president of FIFA, handed out bribes to Caribbean members of CONCACAF.

Bin Hammam is appealing his life ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne and the verdict is expected next month.

The Qatari has denied the charges against him which led to a suspension which caused him to pull out of the election with Blatter.