FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reserve team test for Ajax defender Moisander
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 4, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

Reserve team test for Ajax defender Moisander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ajax's Niklas Moisander listens to questions during a news conference at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Ajax Amsterdam defender Niklas Moisander will play a reserve match to test his knee ahead of a possible return for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Celtic, Dutch media said.

The Finnish international has missed Ajax’s last six outings because of the injury, including the 2-1 loss in Glasgow a fortnight ago.

He will line-up for Ajax’s reserves on Monday and should he prove his fitness, will be drafted into the squad for the match at the Amsterdam Arena in a boost for the Dutch champions, who have a single win in their last five outings.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; ed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.