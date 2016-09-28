Soccer Football - Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group D - Vicente Calderon, Madrid, Spain - 28/9/16Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller applaud the fans after the match Reuters / Sergio PerezLivepic

MADRID Bayern Munich's perfect start to the season under coach Carlo Ancelotti came to an end as Jannick Carrasco's first-half goal gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 home victory in their Champions League Group D game on Wednesday.

Bayern were aiming to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions, but were derailed by an Atletico side that took a deserved 35th-minute lead and remain unbeaten this season.

Atletico, who beat Bayern in the semi-finals of last season's competition, seized the initiative when Xabi Alonso gave the ball away in midfield, allowing the Spaniards to counter.

Antoine Griezmann sent Carrasco through on goal and the Belgian winger struck a low left-footed shot past a helpless Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and in off the post.

Atletico could have made it 2-0 with six minutes remaining, but Griezmann drove his penalty against the crossbar, after Arturo Vidal fouled Filipe Luis in the area.

The result put Atletico top of the group on six points from two games, three clear of Bayern in second. PSV Eindhoven and Rostov, who drew 2-2 in Russia, are level on one point.

Bayern dominated possession but Atletico had the better of the chances in the opening half at the Vicente Calderon stadium.

The Bundesliga side, however, had the first opportunity early on when Thiago Alcantara's perfect pass found Thomas Mueller in the box but his right-footed volley was saved by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Atletico responded with an effort from Carrasco that forced Neuer into a full-stretch save.

Fernando Torres, who was starting for the second time this season, should have put the hosts ahead in the 23rd minute but the striker's close-range header from a corner struck the post. He then drilled a left-footed shot wide.

Torres, however, was influential in Atletico's goal, pressuring Alonso to give up possession, which allowed Griezmann to break and tee up Carrasco.

Early in the second half, Ancelotti brought on Arjen Robben, Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich, who had scored twice as Bayern thrashed Rostov 5-0 in their group opener.

Atletico maintained control and Carrasco came close to scoring his second when his curled shot was kept out by Neuer.

Griezmann could have killed the game off from the penalty spot, but his miss proved academic as Atletico withstood Bayern's late pressure to claim all three points.

