Soccer: Barcelona eye second 'great game' against Arsenal

Football Soccer - Arsenal v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 23/2/16 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring the second goal for Barcelona from the penalty spot Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX289VN

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona will not be complacent in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Arsenal despite leading 2-0 from the first game in London.

On course for a second successive treble of major trophies, the Spanish league leaders are on a 37-match unbeaten run in all competitions going into the match on Wednesday.

“To get to the next round you need two great games. We already got the first, we’ll go for the second and the players are aware of that,” coach Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.

“It’s obvious that the result we got there influences this second game, but we won’t change anything about the way we train nor the way we are preparing it. The tie is not sealed and Arsenal are a dangerous team.”

Barca are eight points clear of Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

“Even when you’re winning there’s a lot of things to improve. We are getting closer to our objective, repeat or improve what we did last season, but one must be humble enough to keep working,” Luis Enrique said.

Penalties are one thing they can improve, with Lionel Messi the latest Barca player to miss from the spot in the 6-0 La Liga win over Getafe on Saturday.

“Many people might be surprised about that, but this is football. It’s not a problem. I‘m sure he will score when we really need it,” Luis Enrique said.

Brazil forward Neymar scored two goals against Getafe after spending a few days back home.

“I don’t know any Brazilians who don’t have a good time when they go to their country, but I don’t think Neymar will play better because of that,” Luis Enrique said.