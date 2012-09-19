Messi double gives Barca comeback win over Spartak

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (C) scores his second goal against Spartak Moscow's Dmitri Kombarov (R) and goalkeeper Andriy Dykan during their Champions League Group G soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Lionel Messi started his and Barcelona’s Champions League campaign with a bang when he struck twice to secure a 3-2 comeback win for the favorites at home to Spartak Moscow in their Group G opener on Wednesday.

Barca were flirting with a first home defeat in 17 European games when Spartak took a shock 2-1 lead in the 59th minute at the Nou Camp before Messi, top scorer in the competition the past four seasons, leveled 19 minutes from time.

The Argentine World Player of the Year was set up by Cristian Tello, scorer of the home side’s 14th-minute opener, and then nodded in the winner in the 80th minute from a center by substitute Alexis Sanchez.

It was an impressive comeback from the La Liga side, bidding for a third European crown in five years, and ensured a winning debut in the competition for new coach Tito Vilanova.

Spartak were level 15 minutes after Tello’s opener without even having to shoot on goal when fullback Daniel Alves turned the ball into his own net.

The visitors’ ultra-defensive tactics frustrated Barca and they snatched a shock breakaway goal in the 59th minute when Brazilian midfielder Romulo shrugged off Adriano’s challenge and finished low past Victor Valdes.

However, Messi again made the difference and ensured Spartak’s Spanish coach Unai Emery, a former boss at La Liga sides Almeria and Valencia, is still seeking his first win against Barca after 13th attempts.

Barca’s night was partly spoiled by an injury to center back Gerard Pique. The Spain international was forced off in the 12th minute after bruising his left foot, joining fellow defender Carles Puyol on the injury list.