Messi back in training for Barcelona

Barcelona's Lionel Messi runs on the pitch during a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

MADRID (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was back on the training pitch on Thursday as he bids to rid himself of a hamstring injury before Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich.

“The big novelty of this Thursday’s training session was Leo Messi,” Barca said in a statement on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

The Argentine World Player of the Year damaged the muscle during Barca’s quarter-final first leg at Paris St Germain on April 2.

He sat out their 5-0 La Liga victory at home to Real Mallorca four days later but came on for the final half an hour at the Nou Camp last Wednesday to help a nervous Barca squeeze past PSG into the last four on away goals.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets, who has a minor groin problem, completed some work with the rest of his team mates on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, Barca said.

The La Liga leaders are chasing a third European crown in five years and play their semi-final second leg at home to German champions Bayern on May 1.