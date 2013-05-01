Barcelona's Messi on the bench for Bayern clash

Barcelona's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates attend a training session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was left out of the starting lineup for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at home to Bayern Munich, the La Liga club said.

The Argentine World Player of the Year suffered a hamstring strain last month and will start on the bench as Barca seek to overturn a 4-0 deficit from last week’s first leg in Munich.

Messi’s place in the side was taken by Cesc Fabregas, who will play in the roving forward role in a three-pronged attack with Spain team mates David Villa and Pedro.