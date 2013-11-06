Sio rescues point for Basel in 1-1 draw with Steaua

FC Basel's Giovanni Sio (L) celebrates after scoring a goal past Steaua Bucharest's goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu (C) during their Champions League Group E soccer match at St. Jakob-Park in Basel November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BASEL (Reuters) - Giovanni Sio struck in injury time to salvage a point for Basel in a 1-1 draw at home to Steaua Bucharest in Champions League Group E on Wednesday.

Italian Federico Piovaccari, who has spent most of his career playing for Italian lower league clubs and is on loan from Sampdoria, gave Steaua the lead in the 17th minute, when Lukasz Szukala sent a long pass over the Basel defense and Piovaccari broke clear to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

Steaua went close to a second when a Florin Gardos close-range shot was superbly saved by Yann Sommer just before the break.

The result leaves Basel third in Group E with five points, four behind leaders Chelsea. Steaua are bottom with two points.