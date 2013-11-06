Chelsea enjoy new slice of luck at the old Shed End

Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o celebrates after scoring a goal against FC Schalke 04 during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea took advantage of a goalkeeper’s mistake for the third time in three successive matches at Stamford Bridge to score at the old Shed End on Wednesday.

The goal came after 31 minutes of their Champions League Group E match against Schalke 04 of Germany, when Schalke goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand dawdled with a routine clearance.

Stepping back to prepare his kick from the edge of the area, Hildebrand allowed Samuel Eto‘o to close him down, and the keeper’s clearance struck the Chelsea striker on the right foot and rolled into the net for the first goal of the game.

The Shed End at Stamford Bridge was where the club’s most passionate supporters used to stand before the stadium was redeveloped.

It was also the end of the pitch at which Chelsea benefitted from goalkeeping mistakes in their previous two home matches.

On Oct 19, Cardiff City goalkeeper David Marshall failed to spot Eto‘o lurking when he went to clear the ball, leading to a goal from Eden Hazard in a Premier League game Chelsea won 4-1.

Eight days later, Manchester City keeper Joe Hart and defender Matija Nastasic failed to clear a bouncing ball, allowing Fernando Torres to score what proved to be a last-minute winner for Chelsea in a 2-1 Premier League victory.

