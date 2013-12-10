FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ronaldo and Madrid break records in win over Copenhagen
December 10, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ronaldo and Madrid break records in win over Copenhagen

Phil O'Connor

1 Min Read

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as he attends a news conference to discuss the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Valdebebas training grounds, outside Madrid, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid racked up the records as they ended FC Copenhagen’s unbeaten home run in the Champions League with a 2-0 triumph at the Parken stadium on Tuesday.

Their comfortable victory carried the nine-times European champions through to the knockout stages as winners of Group B.

Masterful midfielder Luka Modric opened the scoring and set the first record for Madrid - who have scored in an unprecedented 31 consecutive Champions League fixtures - when he curled home a beautiful 20-metres opening goal in the 25th minute.

Ronaldo scored Madrid’s second, and his group stage record ninth of the campaign, with a simple close range finish three minutes after the interval and later saw a last-minute penalty saved.

Editing by Timothy Collings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
