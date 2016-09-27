Andre Schuerrle came off the bench to snatch a late goal and earn a deserved point for Borussia Dortmund as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Champions League holders Real Madrid in a compelling Group F encounter on Tuesday.

The Germany international lashed high into the net from inside the area to level in the 87th minute after Raphael Varane had restored Real's advantage in the 68th.

The France defender's goal made up for an earlier slip that allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's 17th minute opener towards the end of the first half.

Dortmund and Real each have four points with the Germans top on goal difference, while Sporting Lisbon are third on three points after beating visitors Legia Warsaw 2-0.

The hosts made an electric start at the Westfalenstadion after Ronaldo had tested Roman Burki with an early free-kick, with Gonzalo Castro and Aubameyang each firing at Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas and Ousmane Dembele shooting over.

Real were also let off the hook when referee Mark Clattenburg failed to spot a clear handball by Ronaldo in the area while defending a free-kick.

Just as a Dortmund opener looked inevitable, Real struck first with a perfectly executed counter-attack.

Karim Benzema began the move with a dart down the left before finding support in Toni Kroos, who worked the ball towards Gareth Bale. He then teed up Ronaldo to arrow into the far corner.

Ronaldo raced to the sidelines to salute Portuguese compatriots Pepe and Fabio Coentrao and coach Zinedine Zidane, signalling that Saturday's disagreement over his substitution in a La Liga match had been quickly forgotten.

Thomas Tuchel's side stuck with their game plan of pressing Real high and hitting them with lightning speed, although their equalizer came from a free-kick.

Real stopper Navas, making his first appearance of the season, could only weakly punch Raphael Guerreiro's shot at team mate Varane and the ball trickled towards the goalline, helped across by Aubameyang.

Dortmund's impressive French winger Dembele spurned a second clear chance of the game in the second half as the home side retained their tempo, although Real also grew in confidence down the other end.

Bale and Benzema wasted chances before Varane put Zidane's side ahead again, tapping home after Benzema had crashed a shot against the bar.

Dortmund again raised their game, though.

Navas turned away two shots from lively substitute Emre Mor as the Germans sought an equalizer, urged on by a fervent home support, but was powerless to keep out the rocket from Schuerrle.

