Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 11/4/17 Police with the Borussia Dortmund team bus after an explosion near their hotel before the game Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

DORTMUND, Germany Police said initial investigations showed that the blasts near Borussia Dortmund's team bus on Tuesday were caused by "serious explosives".

"After the initial investigation, we assume that this was an attack with serious explosives," Dortmund police said on its @polizei_nrw_do Twitter feed.

