BERLIN German investigators probing blasts that hit a bus carrying members of soccer club Borussia Dortmund are examining a second letter claiming responsibility for the attack that injured one player, Focus online magazine said on Wednesday.

It said a message posted on an anti-fascism online portal said the attack was in retaliation for what the letter called the soccer club's soft approach toward neo-Nazi and racist fans.

