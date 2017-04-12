Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 12/4/17 Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele collects the ball as he celebrates scores their first goal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Monaco's Danijel Subasic looks dejected Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 12/4/17 Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro in action with Monaco's Nabil Dirar Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 12/4/17 Borussia Dortmund players applaud fans as Sokratis Papastathopoulos (R) looks dejected at full time Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Football Soccer - Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - 12/4/17 Monaco's Kylian Mbappe-Lottin celebrates scoring their third goal Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic

DORTMUND, Germany Teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice to give AS Monaco a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a Champions League quarter-final first-leg match that was postponed following an attack on the home team's bus.

Mbappe gave Monaco a 19th-minute lead shortly after Fabinho had missed a penalty for the visitors, and they went further ahead when Dortmund defender Sven Bender headed into his own net.

Ousmane Dembele pulled one back for Dortmund in the 57th minute but another defensive mistake allowed Mbappe to break away and grab a third goal for the Ligue 1 side. Shinji Kagawa gave the German side hope with a neat finish six minutes from time.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said the game should not have gone ahead so soon after Tuesday's attack in which three explosions went off as the Dortmund team bus traveled to the stadium, injuring their Spanish defender Marc Bartra.

"We would have wanted more time, it would have been important to help us deal with the situation," he told reporters.

"I encouraged everyone to take the game seriously but football is not the most important thing in the world."

Monaco, who beat Manchester City on away goals after a 6-6 aggregate draw in the last 16, should have gone ahead in the 18th minute after Mbappe won a penalty but Fabinho pulled his spot-kick wide of the post.

One minute later Bernardo Silva burst out of the Monaco half and flicked a clever pass to Thomas Lemar whose low ball across the face of goal bounced off Mbappe's knee and into the net.

Monaco went further ahead in the 35th minute when Andrea Raggi sent an inswinging cross towards Radamel Falcao and, although Bender got to it first, he only succeeded in heading it past Roman Buerki and into the net.

Thomas Tuchel's double substitution at halftime galvanized Dortmund who went out on the attack and deservedly pulled one back in the 57th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cleverly flicked Raphael Guerreiro's cross into the path of Kagawa and the Japanese laid the ball into Ousmane Dembele's path for the 19-year-old to tap into an open goal.

It was the first time two teenagers had scored in a Champions League knockout tie.

Falcao missed an open goal for Monaco before Mbappe, 18, intercepted a poor Lukasz Piszczek pass, ran on and calmly fired his shot past Buerki.

The drama continued as Kagawa grabbed another goal for Dortmund and Aubameyang headed over the bar in stoppage time from six meters.

