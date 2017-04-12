National Football League roundup
Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving a truck in the driveway at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
BERLIN German police said they re-opened an exit from the Dortmund soccer stadium, venue for Wednesday's Champions League clash between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco, after specialists examined suspicious objects found there.
"The objects were examined. The south-east entrance/exit can be used," Dortmund police said in a tweet.
Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi left Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox after throwing his first pitch of the second inning.