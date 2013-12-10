Abandoned Galatasaray v Juve match to resume Wednesday

Arturo Vidal of Juventus (L) runs for the ball past Selcuk Inan of Galatasaray (bottom) during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Galatasaray’s Champions League Group B match against Juventus will resume on Wednesday after it was abandoned due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

“The UEFA Champions League Group B fixture between Galatasaray and Juventus will continue on Wednesday from 1400 CET after Tuesday’s match was abandoned due to snow,” UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.com).

The game was halted in the 32nd minute at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi stadium with the score 0-0.

“The match was abandoned for tonight. The referee, in consultation with the team captains and coaches, agreed that the conditions were no longer playable,” UEFA Media Officer Amanuel Abate said.

“The match will be played tomorrow. Weather conditions have been quite extreme.”

Portuguese referee Pedro Proenca ordered both teams off the pitch to allow the lines to be cleared by groundstaff, but the match was called off after a 20-minute break.

Juventus need a point to join group winners Real Madrid in the last 16, while a Galatasaray victory would see them claim second place and a spot in the knockout stages.