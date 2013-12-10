Galatasaray v Juve match abandoned due to snow

Players of Galatasaray and Juventus walk out of the pitch as their match is paused for 20 minutes due a heavy snowfall during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Galatasaray’s Champions League Group B match against Juventus has been abandoned after heavy snowfall, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The game was suspended in the 32nd minute at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi stadium with the score 0-0.

Portuguese referee Pedro Proenca ordered both teams off the pitch to allow the lines to be cleared by groundstaff, but the match was called off after a 20-minute break.

“The fixture between Galatasaray and Juventus has been abandoned after a snow storm caused the pitch to become unplayable,” UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.com).

“According to article 11.04 of the competition regulations, the remaining match time must be played either tomorrow or on a reserve date or other date set by the UEFA administration.”