FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galatasaray v Juve match abandoned due to snow
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 10, 2013 / 8:40 PM / 4 years ago

Galatasaray v Juve match abandoned due to snow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Players of Galatasaray and Juventus walk out of the pitch as their match is paused for 20 minutes due a heavy snowfall during their Champions League soccer match in Istanbul December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Galatasaray’s Champions League Group B match against Juventus has been abandoned after heavy snowfall, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

The game was suspended in the 32nd minute at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi stadium with the score 0-0.

Portuguese referee Pedro Proenca ordered both teams off the pitch to allow the lines to be cleared by groundstaff, but the match was called off after a 20-minute break.

“The fixture between Galatasaray and Juventus has been abandoned after a snow storm caused the pitch to become unplayable,” UEFA said on its website (www.uefa.com).

“According to article 11.04 of the competition regulations, the remaining match time must be played either tomorrow or on a reserve date or other date set by the UEFA administration.”

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.