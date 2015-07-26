Manchester United beat Barcelona 3-1 in friendly

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, celebrates scoring their second goal with James Wilson and Tyler Blackett. Action Images via Reuters / Mark Avery

(This version of the July 26 story has been corrected to say Manchester United lost to Barcelona in 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, in the third paragraph)

(Reuters) - Manchester United kept up the positive momentum of their pre-season tour with a 3-1 victory over Barcelona in the International Champions Cup on Saturday in Santa Clara, California.

Wayne Rooney put the English club on top early by heading home a goal in the 10th minute before Jesse Lingard and Adnan Januzaj each added second-half goals.

Manchester United, who lost to Barcelona in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals, have enjoyed a successful U.S. tour with victories over Club America of Mexico and Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes.

Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini (L) in action with Barcelona's Rafinha. Action Images via Reuters / Mark Avery.

Barcelona, playing without standouts Lionel Messi and Neymar, along with Claudio Bravo, Javier Mascherano and Dani Alves, made it an exciting match but failed to cash in on a few prime scoring chances.

Luis Suarez twice hit the post on first-half shots for Barcelona and had another goal overturned by an offside call in the second half.

Manchester United seized a 2-0 lead in the second half when Lingard scored in the 65th minute.

Barcelona struck back in the 89th minute with a goal by Rafinha, but United answered with their third moments later, courtesy of Januzaj.

Barcelona were coming off a win against MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday and have one more match in the United States before they return to Europe.