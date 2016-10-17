PARIS Juventus will be without defender Giorgio Chiellini and striker Mario Mandzukic when they face Olympique Lyonnais in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

Chiellini missed the Serie A leaders' game against Udinese on Saturday because of a thigh injury and Juve said his condition was "being monitored" at present after he was kept out of the squad for the match in France.

Mandzukic was also omitted because of a "muscular strain in his right adductor region", the club said on Monday.

Claudio Marchisio is also out as he continues his rehabilitation after picking up a knee injury in April.

Juve lead Group H on four points with Lyon in third place one point behind.

