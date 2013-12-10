FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dramatic late winner extends Plzen's European campaign
December 10, 2013 / 10:25 PM / 4 years ago

Dramatic late winner extends Plzen's European campaign

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CSKA Moscow's Aleksei Berezutski (L) challenges Viktoria Plzen's Stanislav Tecl during their Champions League soccer match in Plzen December 10, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Viktoria Plzen scored two late goals to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday, securing third place in Champions League Group D and extending their European campaign.

With the home side looking destined to finish bottom of the group, substitute Tomas Wagner rifled home the winner in the 90th minute to send Plzen into the Europa League thanks to a better head-to-head away goals record against the Russians.

By the end, CSKA were down to nine men after Alan Dragoev was dismissed for tangling with Vaclav Prochazka after 67 minutes and Pontus Wernbloom was dismissed in the last minute.

Plzen created more chances but nearly paid the price for their inability to finish when CSKA’s Ahmed Musa broke free of his marker in the 65th minute to head Keisuke Honda’s drifting cross past Plzen keeper Matus Kozacik.

But with CSKA down to 10 men Plzen finally broke down CSKA’s defense in the 76th minute when Daniel Kolar headed in a cross from captain Pavel Horvath to level.

Plzen continued to push forward and Wagner fired home after latching onto a Frantisek Rajtoral cross at the far post.

The game marked Plzen manager Pavel Vrba’s last game in charge before taking over the Czech national side. Bayern Munich topped the group depite being beaten at home 3-2 by Manchester City, who had also already qualified for the knockout stages.

Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Tony Goodson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
