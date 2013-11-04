PSG's Cavani out, Ibrahimovic fit for Anderlecht game

Paris Saint Germain's Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates with his team mates after he scored against FC Lorient during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain will be without injured striker Edinson Cavani when they take on Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday, the French champions said in a statement on Monday.

However, forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and center back Thiago Silva were cleared to play in the Group C match at the Parc des Princes after being included in the squad.

Cavani has been ruled out after failing to recover from a thigh injury he picked up in Friday’s 4-0 home victory in Ligue 1 against Lorient.

Ibrahimovic, who scored four times in a 5-0 win at Anderlecht two weeks ago, also had thigh trouble but coach Laurent Blanc earlier told a news conference that “it was not a serious injury”.

Thiago Silva had been sidelined with a thigh injury for six weeks.

PSG have a maximum nine points from three games in Group C.