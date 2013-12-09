FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Real plans to deploy big guns against Copenhagen
#Sports News
December 9, 2013 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Real plans to deploy big guns against Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Real Valladolid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Real Madrid are not planning to ease off in their final Champions League Group B match at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday despite having secured top spot and a place in the last 16, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Cristiano Ronaldo, joint top scorer in Europe’s elite club competition this season with eight goals, and record signing Gareth Bale are both available, Ancelotti told a news conference on Monday.

Portugal forward Ronaldo has been out since picking up a minor muscle strain on November 23 and Wales winger Bale missed Saturday’s King’s Cup match at Olimpic de Xativa due to what local media reported was a dose of flu.

“Bale has recovered,” Ancelotti said, without specifying the nature of the player’s complaint.

“He had a small problem on Friday and he recovered and trained and tomorrow he will play without problem,” added the Italian.

“All the players here are available to play and we will field the best possible team.”

Copenhagen are out of the Champions League but can still finish third and qualify for the Europa League as long as Galatasaray do not win at home to Juventus in the other match in the group.

Real are top on 13 points from five games, with Juve on six and Galatasaray and Copenhagen both on four. The Danish side have an inferior head-to-head record against their Italian and Turkish rivals.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
