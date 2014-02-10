FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Ribery out of Bayern's first leg against Arsenal
February 10, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Injured Ribery out of Bayern's first leg against Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery attends a news conference in Doha January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is out of the Champions League last-16 first leg at Arsenal on February 19 after having an operation on burst blood vessels in his buttocks.

The France international had surgery on the unusual injury on Thursday and will be sidelined for at least two weeks.

“Ribery will miss (the) next few games including the first leg against Arsenal,” the holders said in a statement on Monday.

Bayern are 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after 20 games.

Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez

