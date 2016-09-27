FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ben Yedder gives Sevilla 1-0 Champions League win over Lyon
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 27, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Ben Yedder gives Sevilla 1-0 Champions League win over Lyon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Dinamo Zagreb against Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group H - Maksimir stadium - Zagreb, Croatia - 27/9/16 Juventus' players celebrate after soccer match against with Dinamo Zagreb.Antonio Bronic

(Reuters) - Wissam Ben Yedder's first Champions League goal gave Sevilla a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyon on Tuesday and put them level on points with Juventus at the top of Group H.

Ben Yedder, a close-season signing from Toulouse, latched on to a header from Luciano Vietto in the 52nd minute to give the Europa League champions the victory in Seville.

Argentine Vietto, on loan from Atletico Madrid, missed several chances to score himself, not least when he struck a penalty high over the crossbar in the 69th minute after a clumsy tackle on Samir Nasri by Jordy Gaspar.

Lyon, who had opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb two weeks ago, were left to rue missed chances after Nabil Fekir hit the crossbar early in the first half and Corentin Tolisso had a shot saved in the 76th.

Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.