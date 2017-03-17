FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Soccer: Sponsors, officials to get 24,500 Champions League final tickets
March 17, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 5 months ago

Soccer: Sponsors, officials to get 24,500 Champions League final tickets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A UEFA staff member cleans the Champions League trophy before the draw of the quarterfinals in Nyon, Switzerland March 17, 2017.Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Sponsors, officials and corporate hospitality programs have been allocated 24,500 of the 66,000 tickets for this year's Champions League final in Cardiff, UEFA said on Friday.

Meanwhile, prices for the match at the National Stadium on June 3 will range from 60 pounds ($74.20) for the cheapest seats to 390 pounds ($482.27) for the most expensive, European soccer's governing body said.

UEFA said that 41,500 tickets would be available for fans and the general public. The two finalists will receive 18,000 each to distribute to their fans and a further 5,500 will be offered for sale to fans worldwide through UEFA's website.

"The remaining (24,500) tickets are allocated to the local organizing committee, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, and to serve the corporate hospitality program," UEFA said.

Last year, 71,500 tickets were sold for the final in Milan with 46,000 offered to the general public.

Ticket distribution for major soccer matches is often a sore point with fans who complain that not enough are made available for the public.

($1 = 0.8087 pounds)

Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond

