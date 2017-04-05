FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer: Chapecoense take Supercup lead as fans remember air crash
#Sports News
April 5, 2017

Soccer: Chapecoense take Supercup lead as fans remember air crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Brazil's Chapecoense v Colombia's Atletico Nacional - Recopa Sudamericana first leg final- Arena Conda stadium, Chapeco, Brazil - 4/4/17. Luiz Otavio (L top) of Brazil's Chapecoense scores a goal. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams’ scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.

The match was the first between the sides since all but three of the Brazilian team and their staff perished as their plane crashed on approach to Medellin last year.

Only six of the 77 on board survived the crash.

Organizers laid on pre-match shows and post-match fireworks for Tuesday’s clash, which was billed as ‘The Gratitude Game’.

Fans also launched one minute’s applause in the 71st minute of the game to commemorate those who died.

The home fans, eager to repay the support given to their players and staff in Colombia immediately after the accident, also applauded the visitors’ goal, a stunning 25-yard equalizer from Macnelly Torres in the second half.

The home side had gone 1-0 up through a Reinaldo penalty after 23 minutes before Torres equalized 13 minutes into the second half.

Chapecoense regained the lead with a header from substitute Luiz Antonio 17 minutes from time.

The return leg is scheduled for May 10 in Medellin.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

