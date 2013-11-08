FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile keeper to miss Brazil game after Canada denies visa
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 8, 2013 / 9:45 PM / 4 years ago

Chile keeper to miss Brazil game after Canada denies visa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chile's national soccer team player Johnny Herrera (C) arrives at Hotel Bourbon in Luque, near Asuncion June 6, 2013. Chile will face Paraguay for their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Asuncion on June 7. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile goalkeeper Johnny Herrera will miss this month’s friendly against Brazil in Toronto after Canada denied him a visa, the Andean country’s FA (ANFP) said on Friday.

Chile will meet the World Cup hosts on November 19, four days after playing England at Wembley, as part of their preparations for the 2014 finals.

The ANFP (www.anfp.com.cl) did not provide a reason for why the Canadian authorities declined to grant a visa for Herrera, first choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s understudy.

Local media said it could be due to the Universidad de Chile goalkeeper having been found guilty of killing a 22-year-old woman while he was speeding.

Herrera had his driving license revoked for two years in June when a judge ordered him to report to police for a year for slamming into student Macarena Casassus in Santiago in 2009.

Paulo Garces, who plays for O‘Higgins, will join the Chile squad for the Brazil friendly in Canada with Herrera returning home after the England game, the ANFP said.

Canadian officials were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.