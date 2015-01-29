Gonzalez double helps Chile sink United States in friendly

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Mark Gonzalez scored twice in the second half to help Chile to a 3-2 home win over the United States in a friendly on Wednesday.

The United States started brightly, with Brek Shea scoring after five minutes after being set up by Matt Bresler.

Chile, with coach Jorge Sampaoli picking a home-based line-up, hit back fast and made it 1-1 in the 10th minute when Gonzalez crossed for Roberto Gutierrez to head home.

The visitors blew chances through DeAndre Yedlin, Michael Bradley and Steve Birnbaum, but Jozy Altidore connected on a Mix Diskerud pass to beat Chilean goalkeeper Johny Herrera in the 30th minute.

Chile struggled for ideas early in the second half but got back on level terms in the 66th minute when Gonzalez blasted home.

Chile, who will host the Copa America in June, then sealed their first win over the United States since 1994 when Gonzalez scored again nine minutes later.

The United States will host Panama in February as part of their preparations for the Gold Cup before travelling to Europe to play Denmark and Switzerland in March. They will also face Mexico in April.