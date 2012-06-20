FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drogba signs for Shanghai Shenhua
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

Drogba signs for Shanghai Shenhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chelsea's Didier Drogba holds the Champions League trophy during their victory parade in west London, May 20 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

(Reuters) - Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba has signed for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, the player said on his website on Wednesday.

Drogba, who chose not to renew his contract with Chelsea after scoring the decisive penalty in their Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich last month, has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the big-spending Chinese club.

The 34-year-old will link up with his former Chelsea team mate Nicolas Anelka in Shanghai, who are managed by ex Argentina boss Sergio Batista.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.